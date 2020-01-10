Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy scrambled to salvage diplomatic credibility on Thursday after its bid to play a central role in resolving Libya’s long-running conflict came off the rails, revealing failures at the heart of the government.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November industrial output (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in December (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

MEDIASET

An Italian court has thrown out a request by Vivendi to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a court document showed on Thursday.

Extraordinary shareholder’ meeting (1000 GMT).

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said on Thursday it expected a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) net profit hit in the fourth quarter after reducing the value of deferred tax assets on its balance sheet.

Credit rating agency Moody’s said on Thursday it had changed the outlook on Monte dei Paschi to positive from negative.

NEXI

Mercury UK - a vehicle of private equity firms Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra - said on Thursday it was offering shares equal to 7.7% in Italian payment group Nexi to institutional investors.

The deal will price at 11.60 euros per share, Block Trade said.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Bookrunner said late on Thursday that the offering of Banca Farmafactoring was expected to price at 5.20 euros per share and added that the final transaction was expected to be about 18.7 million of shares, Block Trade reported.

BANCA CARIGE

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banca Carige Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘B-‘ from ‘CCC’. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded the bank’s Viability Rating (VR) to ‘b-‘ from ‘f’.

AEROPORTI DI BOLOGNA

The group reported that passengers in 2019 rose 10.6% year-on-year at 9.4 million.

SANLORENZO

The yacht maker said on Thursday that the greenshoe option had been partially exercised by the joint global Coordinators at a price of 16 euros per share.

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee on law decree to rescue bank Banca Popolare di Bari (0830 GMT).

Rome, Economy Ministry expected to hold meeting on the future of ILVA steel plant with representatives of Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Milan, Economy Ministry Roberto Gualtieri attends event (1700 GMT).

Rome, Poste Italiane holds news conference to present initiatives in occasion of 700-year celebration of poet Dante Alighieri death with Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, Poste Matteo CEO Del Fante (1000 GMT).

Milan, mens’ fashion shows for the 2020/2021 Fall/Winter collections start; end on Jan. 14.

