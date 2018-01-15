Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Milan’s chief prosecutor said on Saturday his office was not investigating the sale of AC Milan soccer club by Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the biggest political party on the centre-right, to a Chinese group last year.

Prosecutor Francesco Greco made the statement after La Stampa newspaper reported that his office had opened a probe into the transaction.

Berlusconi denied the report in an interview on his Mediaset TV network on Sunday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases November composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

ALITALIA

Air France denied on Saturday that it had made an offer to buy the struggling airline, after Italy’s industry minister said the French flag carrier had made a joint bid with budget airline Easyjet.

Air France has expressed interest in Alitalia but has not made a formal offer, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday, citing banking sources in contact with the French company. Several other papers reported that Air France was interested in buying Alitalia but had made no offer yet.

Some of Lufthansa’s executives want to drop their bid for the Italian airline, or at least put it off until after a March 4 election, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

(*) ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway operator is in talks with India’s IRB Infrastructure Developers to acquire road assets in a $2 billion deal, the Economic Times reported.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

U.S. tax cuts could add about $1 billion a year to the car maker’s profits, CEO Sergio Marchionne told Bloomberg News in an interview, adding FCA could double profits by 2022 thanks to Jeep conquering one fifth of the SUV market.

He ruled out staying on as FCA’s CEO after early 2019 and reiterated his successor would be internal, but added his job at Ferrari was not done yet. About FCA’s search for a partner, Marchionne said: “If nobody wants you, then celibacy may be the only option. ... I adjusted to the notion of celibacy.”

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group has pushed back a deadline for binding bids for its broadcasting services unit Persidera to give potential suitors more time to prepare offers, sources close to the matter said.

(*) In order to help settle a legal spat between Vivendi and Mediaset over a failed pay-TV deal, Telecom Italia is preparing to approve a new version of its contents accord with Vivendi’s Canal+, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. TIM, which would invest 460 million euros over six years to buy contents, would have 60 percent of the j-v with the rest split equally between Canal+ and Mediaset, the paper said.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Board meeting on FY preliminary results (net revenues).

OVS

European private equity firm BC Partners is considering selling its 17.8 percent stake in the chain of clothing shops to a long-term investor that could guarantee stability for the business, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday without citing sources.

