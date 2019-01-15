Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is reviewing its investment plan for Italy after the country approved taxes on the purchase of larger gasoline and diesel cars, Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley said on Monday.

NOTORIOUS PICTURES

Notorious Pictures unit signs contract with IGD.

LU-VE

Board meeting on Q4 results.

STEFANEL

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani attends Confsal’s congress on ‘New Social Pact for Work’.

Rome, Aspen presents Aspenia’s magazine “The Second Half of Donald Trump. The Transatlantic Economic Challenges” with Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Savona, Enel Chairwoman Patrizia Grieco and CEO Francesco Starace (1700 GMT).

Rome, Maire Tecnimont MTCM.MI holds conference on “Patrimonio d’ingegno” with CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato (1730 GMT).

