Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT (*) Italy has hired banks to sell a new 30-year BTP nominal bond via syndicate, the Treasury said on Tuesday, as Rome joins other euro zone borrowers in a string of debt sales at the beginning of the year.

(*) ATLANTIA

Italy’s government is set to revoke a motorway concession of the infrastructure group’s unit, Autostrade per l’Italia, as early as Friday, daily La Stampa reported on Wednesday. However, the newspaper added that Italy’s Democratic Party (PD), part of the ruling coalition, still had doubts over the decision.

(*) The Benetton family’s Edizione is in contact with F2i for the infrastructure fund’s interest to take a stake in Atlantia, the chairman of the holding company Gianni Mion was quoted as saying in daily Il Messaggero on Wednesday.

The executive added that Edizione was soon going to appoint advisors to seek potential investors for Atlantia’s units Aeroporti di Roma (ADR).

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets said on Tuesday it had appointed Aurelio Maccario, its former head of group regulatory affairs, as chief lending officer.

UBI

The Italian retail bank signed a trade union agreement on 300 more voluntary redundancies, it said on Tuesday.

(*) TXT E-SOLUTIONS

The company’s shareholder Alvise Braga Illa has sold a 9.23% stake via accelerated bookbuilding, the company said on Wednesday

DIGITAL BROS

The Italian video game developer signed an agreement to enter the capital of Swedish unit Starbreeze with a stake of 25.2%.

(*) SS LAZIO

Napoli and Lazio set up a meeting in the last eight as they both won at home against second-tier opposition with Ciro Immobile continuing his scoring ways for Lazio as they beat Cremonese 4-0.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for State Security (0730 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before Senate (1030 GMT) and Chamber of Deputies (1530 GMT) on Iran, Iraq and Libya.

Rome, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini speaks before Senate Defence Committee on Italian military missions abroad, expecially in Iraq (0800 GMT).

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends following events during the day:

* conference “Economy, labor and development” with Emilia-Romagna region Governor Stefano Bonaccini (1000 GMT) in Castel San Pietro Terme;

* visits company Robopac (1200 GMT) in Castel San Pietro Terme;

* visits company Deco (1545 GMT) in Bagnacavallo;

* visits Agrintesa (1630 GMT) in Bagnacavallo;

* public meeting (1730 GMT) in Bagnacavallo.

Rome, Treasury Department Director General Alessandro Rivera delivers opening address at presentation of “2020 Numismatic Collection”, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends (1500 GMT).

Milan, S&P Global Ratings holds “2020 Italy Annual Press Conference” (1000 GMT).

Milan, Italy appeals court rules in Algeria corruption case involving Saipem, Eni and former Eni managers.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................