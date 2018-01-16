Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and November foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan meets members and supporters of the Democratic Party in Rome (1700 GMT).

Italy will take more time to consider the expressions of interest in struggling carrier Alitalia before starting exclusive talks with one of the interested parties, the industry and transport ministers said in a joint statement on Monday.

POLITICS

A report by Italy’s finance police points to potentially suspicious elements in the sale of AC Milan soccer club by Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company to a Chinese group last year, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. The holding company, Fininvest, declined to comment.

Italian culture and society risk being eradicated by Islam, Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, an ally of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Monday as he vowed to halt a migrant “invasion”.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s FCHA.MI, FCAU.N CEO has no intention of breaking up the company or selling off individual brands to China or any other parties, he said on Monday, adding the group was counting on its coveted Jeep brand to drive profit.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The luxury online retailer said on Monday full year preliminary net revenues for 2017 were 2.1 billion euros, in line with analyst estimates.

POSTE ITALIANE

The group said on Monday it would appeal Italian regional court TAR against a 23 million euro fine issued by the Antitrust authority for alleged anti-competitive business practices.

TERNA

CEO Luigi Ferraris attends presentation of ITP-International Training Program, organised by Luiss University and Terna in Rome (1630 GMT).

AZIMUT

The group’s chairman said on Monday it had no intention to delist the company.

