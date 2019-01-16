Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . ECONOMY ISTAT releases November orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and December final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT). COMPANIES FIAT CHRYSLER Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley told Reuters on Tuesday he is open to partnerships to develop a new midsize pickup truck the automaker could sell in Latin America and other markets outside the United States to compete with models such as Ford Motor Co's F.N Thailand-built Ranger. (*) European car registrations fell 8.7 percent year-on-year in December, with sales at all major carmakers except Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover contracting as the introduction of tougher new emissions tests continued to weigh on demand. European sales in the month were down 2.5 percent at Fiat Chrysler. UNICREDIT UniCredit said on Wednesday it considered its bad loan coverage fully adequate, adding it estimated regulatory dialogue with the ECB could lead to low annual single digit basis point impact on its CET1 ratio for any additional coverage of its NPE stock for each year up to 2024, date mentioned by the ECB in its communication. ITALIAN BANKS Many Italian banks are struggling to borrow on the private markets and want European Central Bank (ECB) help as they seek more than 55 billion euros in funding this year. (*) The government is keen to promote mergers between the banks and, as main shareholder of Monte dei Paschi, could get the ball rolling by appointing an advisor, Il Messaggero said. BANCA CARIGE Moody's placed on review direction uncertain ratings assigned to Banca Carige. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The bank has chosen two consortia for the sale of a 420 million euro unlikely-to-pay portfolio called Alpha 2, Il Sole 24 Ore said. One comprises Aurora Recovery Capital, GWM and Farallon while the other consists of Frontis group and Algebris, it said. ENEL The process to sell Dutch utility Eneco has been accelerating in recent weeks ahead of the beginning of an auction at the start of March, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Ten or so energy groups are in the running, including Enel, it said. (*) TELECOM ITALIA Former CEO Amos Genish is ready to start legal action to defend the correctness of his management, La Repubblica said. The paper said the company would hold a new board meetingon Thursday on its 2019 budget. (*) FERRARI There will be no changes at the top of Ferrari with the Agnelli family supporting the CEO Louis Camilleri, Il sole 24 Ore said, citing sources close to the family. PIAGGIO Moody's upgraded Piaggio to Ba3 with stable outlook. (*) NICE The company said on Wednesday it had bought Canada's Micanan for 8 million Canadian dollars. I GRANDI VIAGGI Releases FY results (FY closed on Oct. 31, 2018). DIARY Milan, conference on "2019 Mini-Budget" with Cabinet Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni (0800 GMT). Milan, seminar on "The System of Judicial Real Estate Sales, Institutional, Economic and Social Profiles" with Bank of Italy Milan Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti (1400 GMT). For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets: 20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............ 20 biggest losers (in percentage)............. FTSE IT allshare index FTSE Mib index........ FTSE Allstars index... FTSE Mid Cap index.... Block trades.......... Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................