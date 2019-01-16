Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 16, 2019 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 16

6 Min Read

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
    Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
    
    For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
        .
    
    ECONOMY
    ISTAT releases November orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and
December final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).
    
    COMPANIES
    
    FIAT CHRYSLER          
    Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley told Reuters on Tuesday he is
open to partnerships to develop a new midsize pickup truck the
automaker could sell in Latin America and other markets outside
the United States to compete with models such as Ford Motor Co's
F.N Thailand-built Ranger.             
(*) European car registrations fell 8.7 percent year-on-year in
December, with sales at all major carmakers except Daimler and
Jaguar Land Rover contracting as the introduction of tougher new
emissions tests continued to weigh on demand. European sales in
the month were down 2.5 percent at Fiat Chrysler.             
    
    UNICREDIT          
    UniCredit said on Wednesday it considered its bad loan
coverage fully adequate, adding it estimated regulatory dialogue
with the ECB could lead to low annual single digit basis point
impact on its CET1 ratio for any additional coverage of its NPE
stock for each year up to 2024, date mentioned by the ECB in its
communication.             
    
    ITALIAN BANKS
    Many Italian banks are struggling to borrow on the private
markets and want European Central Bank (ECB) help as they seek
more than 55 billion euros in funding this year.             
(*) The government is keen to promote mergers between the banks
and, as main shareholder of Monte dei Paschi, could get the ball
rolling by appointing an advisor, Il Messaggero said.
    
    BANCA CARIGE          
    Moody's placed on review direction uncertain ratings
assigned to Banca Carige.             
    
    BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA          
    The bank has chosen two consortia for the sale of a 420
million euro unlikely-to-pay portfolio called Alpha 2, Il Sole
24 Ore said. One comprises Aurora Recovery Capital, GWM and
Farallon while the other consists of Frontis group and Algebris,
it said.
    
    ENEL          
    The process to sell Dutch utility Eneco has been
accelerating in recent weeks ahead of the beginning of an
auction at the start of March, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Ten or so
energy groups are in the running, including Enel, it said. 
    
(*) TELECOM ITALIA          
    Former CEO Amos Genish is ready to start legal action to
defend the correctness of his management, La Repubblica said.
The paper said the company would hold a new board meetingon
Thursday on its 2019 budget.
    
(*) FERRARI          
    There will be no changes at the top of Ferrari with the
Agnelli family supporting the CEO Louis Camilleri, Il sole 24
Ore said, citing sources close to the family.
    
    PIAGGIO         
    Moody's upgraded Piaggio to Ba3 with stable outlook.
             
    
(*) NICE          
    The company said on Wednesday it had bought Canada's Micanan
for 8 million Canadian dollars.
    
    I GRANDI VIAGGI         
    Releases FY results (FY closed on Oct. 31, 2018).
    
    DIARY
    Milan, conference on "2019 Mini-Budget" with Cabinet
Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni (0800 GMT).
    Milan, seminar on "The System of Judicial Real Estate Sales,
Institutional, Economic and Social Profiles" with Bank of Italy
Milan Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti (1400 GMT).
    
     
    
    For Italian market data and news, click on codes in 
brackets:

    20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............        
    20 biggest losers (in percentage).............        
    FTSE IT allshare index           
    FTSE Mib index........         
    FTSE Allstars index...          
    FTSE Mid Cap index....          
    Block trades..........          
    Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
    
    For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in 
 brackets:
  European Equities speed guide...................            
  FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................        
  DJ STOXX index......................................        
  Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................             
  Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................              
  Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................             
  Top 25 European pct gainers.......................          
  Top 25 European pct losers........................          
 
  Main stock markets:
  Dow Jones...............        Wall Street report .....    
  Nikkei 225.............         Tokyo report............    
  FTSE 100...............         London report...........    
  Xetra DAX.............          Frankfurt market stories    
  CAC-40.................         Paris market stories...     
  World Indices.....................................          
  Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........             
  Western European IPO diary..........................        
  European Asset Allocation........................           
  Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............         
  Main currency report:...............................
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below