Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 17

ECONOMY

S&P holds ‘Annual Press Conference’ in Milan (0930 GMT).

European Central Bank Supervisory Chief Daniele Nouy meets top Italian banks’ representatives and Bank of Italy’s officials to discuss a number of hot topics including bad debt in Rome.

Swiss food group Nestle on Tuesday agreed to sell its U.S. confectionery business to Italy’s Ferrero for $2.8 billion, marking CEO Mark Schneider’s first big sale and a small step on its path towards healthier products.

COMPANIES

BANCO BPM

The lender said on Tuesday it had successfully completed the issuance of a 750 million-euro 7-year covered bond, which drew orders worth more than one billion euro.

BANCA CARIGE

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it affirmed Banca Carige’s rating (IDR) at ‘B-’ following the lender’s 544 million euro capital increase and removed it from rating watch negative.

ITALIAN BANKS

Standard&Poors’ sees downside risks for Italian banks from Italy vote if new government reverses reforms, the rating agency said on Tuesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vice president Alphons Iacobelli is expected to plead guilty in connection with a U.S. Justice Department investigation into allegations he made at least $1.2 million in improper payments to a former union vice president and his wife, two people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Board meeting.

