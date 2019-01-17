Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 17

MILANO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet on citizens’ income and early retirement option.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

MEDIASET

Top shareholder Fininvest bought a further 2.55 percent of the Italian broadcaster increasing its stake to 43.73 percent.

ATLANTIA

Unit Autostrade holds board meeting to approve reconstruction of the collapsed ‘Morandi’ bridge in Genoa.

ENEL

The Italian utility agreed to sell solar plants in Brazil to China’s CGNEI for 700 million euros. The transaction is aimed at freeing up resources to finance Enel’s further renewable development in the country, the company said. [nFWN1ZG0R6}

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting.

EL.EN.

Ordinary shareholder’s meeting (0830 GMT).

DIARY

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends opening ceremony of the academic year at La Sapienza University in Rome (1045 GMT).

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets governors of earthquake-hit regions in Rome (1400 GMT).

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee on Banca Carige (1300 GMT).

Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta attends banking association ABI Executive Committee in Rome (1700 GMT).

Mediobanca Securities holds closed-door “1st Italian Mid-Cap Conference” in Milan.

