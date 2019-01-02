Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said in an interview with la Repubblica on Sunday that he had no intention of resigning, following newspaper speculation he could step down.

Separately, in a statement on Sunday Tria welcomed parliament’s approval of the 2019 budget, saying Italy had averted the risk of a disciplinary procedure by the EU and “removed any shadow” of its possible exit from the euro zone. He said money saved from the fall in Italian bond yields could now be invested in economic growth.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday he “did not see any danger” to the government in the coming months as it turns its attention to new reforms after finally pushing its 2019 budget into law.

The ruling 5-Star Movement expelled four parliamentarians from the party on Monday, including a former coast guard official who once famously ordered the captain of a sinking cruise liner to return to his doomed ship.

ECONOMY

The Italian parliament on Saturday passed the government’s 2019 budget just ahead of an end-year deadline, following last week’s deal with the European Commission which calmed financial markets and averted a risk of fines against Rome.

IHS Markit releases December PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases December car sales data (1700 GMT).

December state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s toll road operators will not be allowed to increase tariffs as planned this year following a request by the government to freeze increases on most of the country’s motorways, sources at the Transport Ministry said on Saturday.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli told La Stampa on Sunday that there would be no tariff increases from Jan 1.

Toll road company Autostrade said in a statement it had agreed to the move. “Autostrade per l’Italia intends to support the growth and competitiveness of the country while maintaining the initiative for a period of six months in an active spirit of cooperation with the government.”

SAFILO GROUP

The eyewear group said on Friday top shareholder Multibrands Italy, a unit of HAL Holding NV, would hold 50.7 percent of Safilo after taking on unsold shares in a capital increase which was 88 percent subscribed.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said on Friday total damage requests related to pending lawsuits amounted to 1.5 billion euros as of end-September.

DOBANK

The Italian top bad loan specialist has agreed to buy 85 percent of Altamira Asset Management, valuing the entire company at 412 million euros ($472 million) in a bid to create a leading European credit manager.

B.F.

The Italian grains and fruit producer said on Friday it had raised 121 million euros in a capital increase that had been 80.7 percent subscribed following the offer of unexercised rights on the market.

ITALGAS

The gas group said on Friday it had signed a deal to buy 19 gas concessions in central and southern Italy as well as Sardinia.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The company said its capital increase for 91 million euros was concluded fully subscribed.

COVIVIO

Debuts on Italian Stock Exchange main segment MTA after merger with Beni Stabili.

BENI STABILI

Delisted as of Wednesday.

