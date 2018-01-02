Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases December PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases December car sales data (1700 GMT).

December state sector borrowing requirement data.

POLITICS

President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday urged political parties to make realistic proposals to tackle Italy’s problems, especially joblessness, ahead of an election in March.

Migrant arrivals to Italy by sea fell by a third in 2017 compared to a year earlier, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, as Libyan authorities helped to slow departures during the second half of the year.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank has set a minimum CET1 capital requirement for Carige in 2018 of 11.175 percent, the bank said on Friday, adding its pro-forma CET1 ratio stands at 14.6 percent following a recently concluded new share issue, bond swap and asset disposals. That level does not include the impact of fourth-quarter results and further disposals due to close in the first half of 2018, it said.

(*) BANKS

Profitability is Italian banks’ main problem and it would not be solved even if economic growth accelerated further, Bank of Italy’s Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta said in an interview with La Stampa on Tuesday, urging banks to invest in innovation.

ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator said on Friday its Italian motorway unit ASPI would apply a toll increase of 1.51 percent from January 1, 2018.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New passenger car registrations in France rose 4.74 percent to more than two million vehicles in 2017,industry data showed on Monday. Fiat group (Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep) had a 4.23 percent market share.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato said on Friday its shareholders had approved the integration of motorway maintenance firm ANAS into the group. As a result, Ferrovie dello Stato would increase its capital by 2.86 billion euros, it said in a statement.

ALITALIA

Exclusive talks with a buyer for the struggling air carrier are “close to hand” and would be announced “shortly”, Italy’s Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in an interview with la Repubblica on Saturday.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The publisher said on Friday its net financial position on Nov. 30 was 7.7 million euros, compared to a net debt of 50.7 million euros in the same period in 2016.

BUZZI UNICEM

The company confirmed its gross operating margin was between 5 and 10 percent at the end of 2017, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in its weekly “Letter to the Investor” column.

CERVED

The credit management unit of Cerved Information Solutions reached a long-term partnership agreement with Banca Popolare di Bari to manage the bank’s non-performing loans and unlikely-to-pay exposures, a joint statement said on Friday. The two companies first announced their intention to form a partnership in September.

DAMIANI

The jeweler said on Friday it posted a net loss of 4.9 million euros in the first half to end-September, worsening from a 0.8 million euro loss in the same period of last year.

NICE

The group said on Friday it had acquired Linear Equipmentos e Servicos Ltda for 35 million Brazilian Real.

INNOVATEC

The group said on Friday that its wholly owned unit Volteo Energie had sold a photovoltaic plant for ad enterprise value of 3 million euros.

INTERPUMP GROUP

The pump maker said on Saturday it signed a contract to buy the international activities of the Finnish pipe-making company GS-Hydro for 9 million euros ($10.8 million). The goal is to close the acquisitions by the end of February, the statement said.‍​

