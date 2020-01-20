Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Campaigning ahead of regional elections, the leader of Italy’s right-wing League party, Matteo Salvini, asked to be put on trial over his handling of migrants at sea last year when he was interior minister in the previous government. (*) Italy is ready to take a leading role in monitoring a ceasefire agreement in Libya, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday following the conclusion of a peace conference in Berlin.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group has indicated to the Italian government it is prepared to discuss changes to the motorway contract held by its Autostrade per l’Italia unit to end a standoff over its tollway concession, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, repeated on Saturday that Autostrade should be stripped of its concession, apparently ruling out any room for more talks with the company.

“I don’t trust Autostrade”, Di Maio said during an election rally, adding that “the next two, three weeks will be crucial for the concession issue”.

(*) A possible revocation of Atlantia’s motorway concessions will have to be assessed by all of the infrastructure group’s shareholders - about 40,000 - who could resort to law suits, the chairman of the Benetton family’s Edizione holding company, Gianni Mion, was quoted as saying in L’Economia/Corriere della Sera on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group’s efforts to recruit investors to help it to create a national broadband champion with Open Fiber have stalled, sources close to the matter say, as it is proving hard to hammer out a deal structure.

Italy’s biggest phone company is seeking partners to jointly rollout ultrafast fiber network access in 39 cities across the country by 2023, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

According to the sources, TIM’s proposal is open to retail and wholesale carriers. A new company could be created to handle the plan, which is worth 465 million euros, the sources added.

(*) ENI

Two major oilfields in southwest Libya - El Sharara and El Feel - began shutting down on Sunday after forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar closed a pipeline, potentially reducing national output to a fraction of its normal level, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.

El Sharara, operated by the NOC in a joint venture with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor, has production of around 300,000 bpd. El Feel, operated by the NOC and Italy’s Eni, produces about 70,000 bpd.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

The Italian bank said on Friday it had renewed its medium-term note programme worth up to 1 billion euros, which could include senior preferred, senior non-preferred and subordinated Tier2 bonds.

(*) JUVENTUS

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to continue his sensational scoring run and help move Juventus four points clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Parma on Sunday.

(*) AS ROMA

AS Roma returned to winning ways and moved into fourth place in Serie A with a 3-1 win at troubled Genoa on Sunday.

(*) SS LAZIO

Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as Lazio hammered Sampdoria 5-1 on Saturday to record an 11th consecutive Serie A win and move within three points of leaders Juventus.

Trade ex-dividend: ENEL of 0.16 euro per share as 2019 interim dividend; SNAM of 0.095 euro per share as 2019 interim dividend.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers closing address at a CNEL-National Council for Economy and Labour event (1730 GMT).

Milan, Spactiv and Betty Blue hold roadshow to present the company’s market listing projects(1130 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................