Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

(*) ATLANTIA

Former premier Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva (IV) party has submitted a proposal to modify in parliament a law decree that lowers compensation payments due to concession holders which are stripped of the contract after failing to meet contractual obligations, Il Messaggero reported, quoting an IV party source as saying the proposal would in all likelihood be rejected.

The paper also quoted a source working on the possible revocation of Autostrade’s motorway concession as saying the government may take a decision on the matter on Jan. 30 or 31.

NEXI

Moody’s has affirmed its Ba3 corporate family rating on Nexi, changing its outlook to stable from positive due to the expected significant increase in adjusted gross leverage following the fully debt-funded acquisition of Intesa’s merchant acquiring business.

(*) BANCO BPM

The bank’s board will examine on Tuesday a list of candidates for its renewal compiled by Egon Zehnder, which it wants to submit shortly to the ECB, Il Sole 24 Ore, MF and Corriere della Sera reported. CEO Giuseppe Castagna is expected to be confirmed in his job together with another 6-7 current directors while former Monte dei Paschi Chairman Massimo Tononi is set to join as the bank’s new chairman, Il Sole said.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Binding offers for a 300 million euro real estate asset portfolio put up for sale by the state-owned bank are expected on Friday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding that DEA CAPITAL , Hines and Ardian could be in the race in addition to Blackstone, which had already submitted its binding bid.

A decision by the EU Commission on an Italian plan to help Monte dei Paschi shed 11-12 billion euros in impaired debts could arrive on Feb. 7 when the bank’s board meets to approve full-year results, MF reported.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCO BPM, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA

The sale of troubled energy company Sorgenia from creditor banks to F2i-Asterion is expected to close in March after a binding accord later this month or in the first week of February, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting Sorgenia Holding Chairman Angelo Barbarulo.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCO BPM

A pool of banks led by Intesa and Banco BPM have signed a $260 million financing agreement to support Italian apps maker Bending Spoons’s offer for Californian social network Grindr, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office is one of the financers of Swedish start-up Tink which on Monday said it had raised 90 million euros, MF reported.

CHL

Italian information technology and e-commerce group CHL said on Monday a court in Florence had declared the group bankrupt.

DIARY

Florence, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends inauguration ceremony of the 2019-2020 academic year at Florence University (0945 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies starts examination of law decree on Banca Popolare di Bari, due to be approved by Jan. 24 and then seek Senate approval.

Rome, Alitalia temporary administrator Giuseppe Leogrande, trade unions (1530 GMT), Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli due to speak before Senate Public Works Committee on Alitalia law decree (1700 GMT).

Milan, court holds hearing on Vivendi and Simon Fiduciaria appeal on MediaforEurope resolution (MFE) (1400 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................