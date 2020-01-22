Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

TELECOMS

French telecoms and media group Iliad has filed a request to have a 5G network-sharing agreement between Italian phone carriers Fastweb, a Swisscom unit, and CK Hutchison-owned Wind Tre annulled, a legal document and a source said on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

An Italian judge will wait until Feb. 1 at the earliest before ruling on a request by France’s Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganization at the Italian broadcaster, two legal sources said on Tuesday.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third-largest bank said on Tuesday its board would propose the former head of Italian state lender CDP Massimo Tononi as new chairman.

POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The board of Italian cooperative bank rejected a request by investor Amber Capital to be granted full shareholder status, the lender said on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group said on Tuesday that board member Andrea Boitani would replace Carlo Bertazzo as a member of its Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, following Bertazzo’s appointment as Atlantia chief executive.

DIGITAL BROS

The video gaming company said on Tuesday it planned to buy all the assets held by Smilegate Holdings in Sweden’s Starbreeze for a total price of 19.2 million euros. If the deal were successful, Digital Bros would be required to launch a public tender offer for the for the residual shares in Starbreeze.

DIARY

Fiesole (Florence), trade union Cisl holds round-table discussion on infrastructure with Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli (0830 GMT).

Rome, Telecom Italia Chairman Salvatore Rossi and CEO Luigi Gubitosi attend event organised by TIM small shareholders group ASATI (1300 GMT)

Rome, Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi attends at an event held by CFA Society Italy holds “CFASI Forecast Dinner 2020” (1700 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio attends a 5-Star Movement event (1600 GMT).

