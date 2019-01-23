Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

MILANO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

SAIPEM

Milan prosecutors have launched a probe into alleged market irregularities involving Saipem and some of its managers including its CEO, the oil service group said on Tuesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said it had been granted state guarantees on 2 bln euro bond issues.

Bank of Italy representatives informally speak before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Finance committees on Banca Carige (1300 GMT).

GENERALI

Moody’s assigned Baa3(hyb) rating to Assicurazioni Generali’s 500 million euro senior dated subordinated Tier 2 notes.

DAMIANI

Leading Jewels has underwritten an agreement to buy a stake of 5.33 percent of Damiani held by Style Capital SGR at a price of 0.855 euros per share.

TOD’S

Releases preliminary FY results (sales).

DIARY

Rome, Justice Minister Alfondo Bonafede reports on administration of justice before Chamber of Deputies (0830 GMT) and Senate (1500 GMT).

