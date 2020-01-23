Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 28.

Italy’s bond yields were back at levels at which they started the day on Wednesday despite reports that Luigi Di Maio will step down as the 5-Star movement’s leader, because the imminent collapse of the ruling coalition was seen as unlikely.

POLITICS

Luigi Di Maio stepped down on Wednesday as leader of Italy’s co-governing 5-Star movement, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the government’s parliamentary majority.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Foxconn expects to begin shipping electric vehicles from a planned joint venture with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in two years, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu told a news conference on Wednesday according to Nikkei news agency.

Fiat Chrysler’s Chief Executive Michael Manley said on Wednesday that merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA to create the world’s No. 4 carmaker are progressing well and he hopes to have a deal within 12-14 months.

TELECOM ITALIA

Discussions between Telecom Italia and Open Fiber to merge their fibre-optic assets are still ongoing but “in life there is always a plan B,” the chief executive of Italy’s biggest phone group said on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said on Wednesday it had appointed a number of senior managers to new roles, shuffling people across jobs as it works to implement its ‘Team 23’ four-year plan unveiled in December.

ENI

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas has signed a deal with French energy group Total for 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, the African producer said on Wednesday.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

The Franco-Italian chipmaker said its fourth-quarter sales and gross margin were above its mid-point guidance, boosted by all product groups and manufacturing efficiencies.

(*) FINCANTIERI

To win European antitrust’s green light for a planned merger with France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the shipbuilder will ask Brussels to assess its competitive position on the global market and not on the European one, daily La Repubblica said. The report added that Fincantieri might alternatively consider selling its Vard unit, to reduce its footprint in Europe.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

Salini Impregilo said on Wednesday it chose “WeBuild” as Italy’s biggest builder’s new name, as it planned to grow as a national industry champion. Shareholders will vote on the proposed name change at their next meeting, it added.

The group aims to present its new business plan, which will include details of a planned tie-up with ailing rival Astaldi, in March, alongside the release of its 2019 full-year results, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) A2A

The chairman of Italy’s biggest regional utility calls in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore for a future full merger with local partners in Lombardy region and for the creation of a broad industry alliance with other operators in Lombardy and Veneto regions in the medium term. Giovanni Valotti added A2A planned to close a partnership with rival Aeb by June.

(*) UNIEURO

Italian Electronics Holdings said it had successfully completed the placement of its 17.6% stake in the consumer electronics chain via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. It said it sold about 3.5 million shares to institutional investors at the price of 13.25 euros each.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy’s biggest insurer said it had joined the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a group of 18 pension funds and insurers committed to a zero net emission target for their portfolios by 2050.

DE LONGHI

The Italian white goods maker approved the appointment of Massimo Garavaglia as chief executive.

GAMENET

The gaming company said on Wednesday market watchdog Consob had approved the offer document for the mandatory tender offer launched by Gamma Bidco. The offer will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 14 and subscribers will be paid 13 euros for each share tendered on Feb. 19.

ALFIO BARDOLLA

The Italian training group appointed Luca Calvani as chief financial officer.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting (2000 GMT)

Milan, conference on “The world in 2020, opportunities and risks for companies” with Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei, Maire Tecnimont Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, Generali Italian unit CEO Marco Sesana; Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo (0900 GMT)

