Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 24

MILANO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

The Italian economy will grow much more strongly than expected in 2019, with output likely to jump in the second half of the year, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Reuters on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 29.

TOD’S

Italian fashion group Tod’s said like-for-like sales for 2018 fell 3 percent due to a worsening of the performance in Italy and the rest of Europe in the fourth quarter.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s banking system is stable and well capitalised, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, adding that the state was nonetheless ready to jump in and help troubled domestic lender Carige if needed.

GENERALI

Generali said on Wednesday it would exercise an early redemption option on two perpetual notes.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Lawyers for Fiat Chrysler diesel owners have asked a U.S. judge to approve up to $106.5 million in legal fees and out-of-pocket costs for a settlement over excess vehicle emissions.

GEFRAN

Gefran unit said on Wednesday it had bought Elettropiemme for 900,000 euros.

HEALTH ITALIA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1100 GMT).

S.M.R.E.

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (SCM) SIM

Ends capital increase.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases Q4 and FY results (before European bourses opening), followed by conference call (0830 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, ‘Day of Memory’ celebration with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico (1000 GMT).

Venice, Venice employers’ body Confindustria Venezia holds general assembly public session on the industrial plan for “Venezia Metropolitana” with Venice Major Luigi Brugnaro, Veneto region Governor Luca Zaia, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani; Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono expected to attend (1600 GMT).

Milan, news conference to present report on “Game & Young” with Unipol Group Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Reporting By Viviana Venturi)