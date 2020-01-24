Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 29.

The Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 3.25 billion euros ($3.61 billion) of a zero-coupon CTZ bond and an inflation-linked BTPei bond at an auction on Jan. 28.

ENI

Italian tax police searched the Milan offices of three managers at Eni on Thursday to widen an investigation into suspected obstruction of justice by officials at the Italian oil group, two sources said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. regulator said it will review part of a recommendation made last fall that India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Jeep SUV design.

DIARY

Assisi, Enel CEO Francesco Starace, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti attend conference on climate change; Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers closing address 0830 GMT).

Milan, Cisco holds news conference with CEO Chuck Robbins, Italian Innovation Minister Paola Pisano (0900 GMT).

Turin, Compagnia di San Paolo presents 2020 guidelines with President Francesco Profumo (0945 GMT).

Vatican City, Pope Francis receives U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (1100 GMT).

Rome, U.S Vice President Mike Pence meets President Mattarella (1545 GMT) and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1600 GMT).

