Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25

POLITICS (*) Germany and France are making fun of Italy and the European Union with their treaty to give Germany a permanent seat at the United Nations, Corriere della Sera on Friday cited Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as saying.

Rome, Italy-China Governing Committee plenary session with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi (1050 GMT).

Rome, ISPI holds talk with H.E. Prince Hassan Bin Talal of Jordan “Fostering Interreligious Dialogue and Collaboration as a New Frontier of Peace-Building and Foreign Policy”, Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo delivers opening address (1000 GMT).

A special tribunal has recommended that Interior Minister Matteo Salvini face trial for refusing to let 150 migrants disembark last year from a rescue ship docked in Sicily, the far-right leader said on Thursday.

Assogestioni releases December fund flows data.

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due Nov. 27, 2020; 0.75-1.25 billion euros following two BTPei bonds: 1.30 percent due May 15, 2028; 2.55 percent due Sept. 15, 2041; subscriptions close at 1000 GMT. Announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 30.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Vivendi, the largest shareholder in the Italian telecoms group, sent a compliant to Teleocm Italia asking auditors to assess whether the replacement of former CEO Amos Genish complied with company procedures and did not involve any conflict of intrerest, according to a document seen by Reuters.

(*) AUTOGRILL

Carlyle, Lonestar, PAI, retained to make final bids for the Areas business of France’s Elior in coming weeks, sources told Les Echos said. Autogrill is said to be out of the process, it said, adding Elior wanted at least 1.6 bln euros.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

The political spat between Italy and France has had no impact on STMicro, CEO Jean-Marc Chery told il Sole 24 Ore. Asked if he could confirm a 3-year sales target of 12 billion he said it depended how the market went.

(*) ENI

Eni has hired a senior crude oil trader at its trading office in Singapore, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

UNICREDIT

U.S. fund Dodge & Cox holds a 5.009 stake in UniCredit, making it the Italian bank’s second largest shareholder, according to the bank’s website. Dodge & Cox previously held a 4.65 percent stake, according to data provided by Refinitiv’s Eikon terminal.

(*) BPER BANCA, UNIPOL GRUPPO

The purchase of Unipol Banca from Unipol and the reorganization of Banco di Sardegna are in a very advanced phase and will be almost certainly decided in a board meeting on February 7, Il Messaggero reported. The price for Unipol Banca is between 250-280 million: 60 percent of such price will be paid cash while the remainder through financial instruments, the report added.

GENERALI

Rating agency AM Best assigned a ‘a-‘ rating to the 500 million euro subordinated Tier2 bond issued by Italy’s largest insurer earlier this week.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer will increase its stake in both insurance joint ventures it has with lender ICCREA to 70 percent, Cattolica said.

DE’ LONGHI

Board meeting on FY preliminary results, followed by conference call.

Rome, inaugurations ceremony judicial year of ‘Corte Suprema di Cassazione’ with President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1000 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends “National Congress of the Christian Workers Movement” (1400 GMT).

Rome, European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona speaks before Chamber of Deputies EU Policies Committee on Banca Carige law decree (0830 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico and Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti attend conference on “Transmitting the Shoah is Impossible?” (0930 GMT).

Lodi, Eni and Italy’s biggest farmers lobby Coldiretti sign memorandum of understanding on agricultural biomethane with Cabinet Undersecretary Guido Guidesi (1430 GMT).

