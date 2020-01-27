Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party looked on course to beat Matteo Salvini’s rightist League party in a closely watched election in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, an exit poll said on Sunday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 30.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Friday urged a federal judge to throw out a General Motors Co’s lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler of racketeering and bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union to put GM at a multibillion dollar labor cost disadvantage.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi told the Wall Street Journal in an interview he wanted to stay on as CEO of the Italian oil company for a third term, but would likely step down if found guilty in a trial over corruption charges in Nigeria rather than wait for lengthy appeals.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group may be asked to review the terms of its governance accord with Spanish builder ACS over Abertis following the Morandi bridge disaster, La Stampa reported on Saturday. The paper said the Benetton family was ready to lower its presence in the group built around its Edizione holding company.

BANCO BPM

The board of Italy’s third-largest bank will meet on March 3 to approve a new business plan, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

CEO Luigi Gubitosi has selected KKR, Macquarie, Wren and F2i among infrastructure funds interested in investing in the single ultra-fast broadband network TIM has discussed creating with Open Fiber, la Repubblica reported on Saturday. The paper said Gubitosi was considering convincing the funds to invest in a new company where TIM would transfer its fibre-optic assets, leaving the door open to Open Fiber to join in at a later stage.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

TIM and Vodafone Italia have sent potential investors teasers for the planned sale of a 25% stake in tower unit INWIT and notified on Friday the EU Commission of the accord to merge their mobile tower businesses, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, adding the two firms hoped Brussels would conclude its antitrust review of the deal after the first phase allowing them to select interested funds in March.

TELECOMS

Italian phone carrier Wind Tre could cut its workforce by more than 20% over three years, threatening as many as 1,500 jobs, a union official said on Friday, as price competition in a crowded market combine with lower margins for telecom operators.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

A decision is expected in February in an international arbitration between the Italian publisher and the U.S. private equity firm Blackstone over the sale of a historic building in Milan, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

JUVENTUS

The Serie A club said on Saturday it had finalised an accord with FC Barcelona for the free loan of Matheus Pereira da Silva whom the Spanish team could be obliged to buy for 8 million euros depending on sports results in 2019/2020. Juventus also signed until June 2024 FC Barcelona’s forward Alejandro Jose Marques Mendez for 8.2 million euros payable over two years.

Serie A leaders Juventus suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Napoli on Sunday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................