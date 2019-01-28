Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 28

(Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would issue between 6.5 and 8.0 billion euros over three bonds, including a 5- and 10-year BTP nominal bond, at auction on Jan. 30.

ENI

Italy’s Eni and Austria’s OMV have agreed to pay a combined $5.8 billion to take a stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) refining business and establish a new trading operation owned by the three partners.

MEDIASET

An Italian judge confirmed on Friday that Simon Fiduciaria could not block two resolutions passed at Mediaset’s shareholder meeting last year, holding a verdict issued in November by a court in Milan.

The Italian broadcaster is studying a merger with its Spanish unit Mediaset Espana, La Repubblica reported on Saturday.

ITALIAN BANKS

State-owned bad loan manager SGA plans to set up a platform that will buy unlikely-to-pay loans from Italian mid-seized lenders such as UBI Banca, Banco BPM and BPER , Il Sole 24 Ore said. Prelios and Bain & Co will likely help SGA in the project, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

BPER, UNIPOL, MONTE DEI PASCHI

The idea that Unipol Banca could take part in a three way merger with Bper and Monte dei Paschi is “pure fantasy”, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri was quoted as saying at the World Economic Forum in Davos by several Italian newspapers.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender is still interested in investing in China, even if the country’s economic growth is slowing down, CEO Carlo Messina was quoted as saying at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Class CNBC. Messina also said the government bond yield spread between Italy and Germany should tighten to 150 basis points to reflect the fundamentals of the Italian economy.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s privacy watchdog on Dec. 13 asked the country’s biggest bank to inform clients of an attempted data breach of 731,519 mobile banking accounts dating back to Oct. 21, a document on the authority’s website showed.

TOD’S

Top shareholder Diego Della Valle has bought a further 0.99 percent of the company this week, filing documents showed, after the Italian luxury goods group reported weak 2018 sales, sending its shares sharply lower.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s Carige said on Friday it had issued 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in state-guaranteed debt after the Rome government approved emergency liquidity measures earlier this month to prop up the ailing bank.

The bonds are being sold to institutional investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, adding the bulk of them was already placed.

ALITALIA, FERROVIE DELLO STATO

State-owned Ferrovie dello Stato will choose on Tuesday the partner with which it will rescue Italy’s airline Alitalia, il Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday, adding U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines is in pole position.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder does not think the French government holds a grudge against Italy, the CEO of Fincantieri was quoted as saying by Italian daily La Stampa on Sunday. The European Commission said earlier this month that it would investigate Fincantieri’s planned acquisition of French counterpart Chantiers de l’Atlantique after France and Germany asked it to do so.

RETELIT

Retelit’s second-biggest investor Raffaele Mincione, who owns 12.8 percent through Fiber 4.0 investment vehicle, plans to increase his stake in the telecoms company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

DE LONGHI

The white goods maker said on Friday revenues rose 5.3 percent year-on-year in 2018.

ANSALDO STS

Share trading suspended ahead of delisting on Jan. 30.

MITTEL

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Reporting By Viviana Venturi)