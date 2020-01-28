Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.75-1.25 billion euros 0.10% BTPei bonds due May 15, 2023 and 1.5-2.0 billion euros CTZ bonds due Nov. 29, 2021. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

(*) NEXI

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is still considering a possible tie-up of Italian payment services group SIA with payment technology group Nexi, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) A2A

Italian regional utility A2A said on Monday an assessment over a tie-up with local peer Ambiente Energia Brianza (AEB) was successfully completed.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s antitrust regulator is set to fine former phone monopoly for breaching competition rules over fiber optic rollout, La Repubblica daily reported on Tuesday.

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI, ATLANTIA

The motorway company, controlled by Atlantia tollroad unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), said the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport had told it in a letter not to pay dividends or distribute capital. The company said it would think about whether to take action.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Italian TV on Monday the government would be making a decision on whether or not to revoke ASPI’s highway concessions “soon”.

(*) The poor performance of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement at a key regional vote on Sunday strengthened the stance of Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, who is very cautious over revoking ASPI its motorway concession, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

AS ROMA

The club said it had bought playing rights of Atalanta player Roger Ibanez da Silva on a temporary and free basis to June 30 next year. The deal includes a pledge by the club to then buy the player for 8 million euros subject to certain conditions.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Board meeting on preliminary full-year results (revenues).

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends a book presentation (1700 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speaks before Senate Public Works Committee (1300 GMT).

Rome, presentation of the “FPA annual report 2019” with Digital360 CEO Andrea Rangone, Public Administration Minister Fabiana Dadone (1600 GMT).

Milan, Pimco presents “Pimco Cyclical Outlook” (1030 GMT).

Milan, “Report on the global economy and Italy” news conference presentation (1100 GMT); followed by presentation with UBI Banca Chairwoman Letizia Moratti and CEO Victor Massiah, Brunello Cucinelli Chairman and CEO Brunello Cucinelli (1700).

Milan, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera attends a book presentation (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................