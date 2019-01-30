Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

MILANO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT)

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros new CCTeu bonds due Jan. 15, 2025; 2.25-2.75 billion euros 2.45 percent BTP bond due Oct. 1, 2023; 2.0-2.5 billio euros 2.80 percent BTP bond due Dec. 1, 2028. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s telecom network infrastructure needs to be under state control because it is a strategically important sector, a junior minister said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

(*) LEONARDO, FINCANTIERI

A tie-up of defense group Leonardo and shipbuilder Fincantieri is an option being considered by the government, La Stampa and Il Messagero said, citing government circles.

(*) ENI

Venezuela owes Eni $690 million by way of credits for oil and gas produced, MF said.

(*) ASTALDI

Astaldi board members have been put on alert for a possible board meeting on February 5 to discuss bids for the group, Il Messaggero said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it has received approval from U.S. regulators to sell its new 2019 Ram 3500 pickup truck after the Italian automaker had raised concerns a prolonged government shutdown could delay the new heavy duty vehicle.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italy’s Ferragamo said same-store sales were down 1.4 pct in 2018.

TOD’S

Tod’s founder and top shareholder Diego Della Valle bought a further 1 percent of the Italian luxury goods group this week, a regulatory filing showed, following disappointing full-year sales.

ANSALDO STS

Shares delisted as of Wednesday.

ATLANTIA

Unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) holds shareholder meeting to appoint CEO and chairman.

SAFILO

Board meeting on FY preliminary results (sales).

DIARY

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee meets on urgent measures for supporting Banca Carige (1330 GMT).

Milan, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Milan visits Milan Stock Exchange (0750 GMT); meets Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala (0910 GMT)Marino; meets Lombardy region employers’ body Assolombarda President Carlo Bonomi (1410 GMT); meets Lombardy Region President Attilio Fontana (1750 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Reporting By Viviana Venturi)