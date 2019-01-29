Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

MILANO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Monday criticised countries that adopt restrictive fiscal policies when they are not necessary, in an apparent dig at Germany.

ISTAT releases December producer prices data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 3.133 pct of Telecom Italia.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia said Moody’s had concluded the rating review for downgrade initiated on 22 August, confirming the ‘Baa3’ rating of Atlantia’s EMTN programme and the ‘Baa2’ ratings of Autostrade per l’Italia’s and Aeroporti di Roma’s EMTN programmes with negative outlook.

ASCOPIAVE

Ascopiave and Unigas approved a project of merger by incorporation.

ABITARE IN

Abitare In signed a preliminary contract to buy real estate

Annual general meeting (1500 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Shares trading suspended ahead of delisting on Jan. 30.

GO INTERNET

ends capital increase.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (sales).

TINEXTA

Board meeting on FY preliminary results and 2019-2021 financial economic plan.

DIARY

Milan, European Investments Bank (BEI) Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco holds news conference on “BEI Group in Italy in 2018: Results and Outlook” (0800 GMT).

Milan, conference on “REInnovation Real Estate Innovation Lab - Real value, real innovation, real estate” with Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi (0930 GMT).

