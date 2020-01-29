Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday that the government’s deficit target for this year would be “very easily reachable”.

ISTAT releases January consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).

(*) POLITICS

The ruling coalition will meet on Thursday to start drafting the government’s agenda for the years to 2023, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros of new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM, MEDIOBANCA

Italian asset manager Banca Mediolanum said on Tuesday its 3.3% stake in Mediobanca was no longer strategic, given the uncertainty over the bank’s future governance after billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio became its top investor.

ATLANTIA

Shares at Italy’s infrastructure group gained more than 6% on Tuesday as comments from a minister rekindled hopes that the infrastructure group could reach a compromise with the government over its lucrative motorway concession.

FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury group met its guidance for the year with a slight increase in 2019 revenues, despite protests in Hong Kong that weighed heavily on fourth-quarter sales in the region.

LEONARDO

Italian aerospace and defence group has signed a deal to buy Switzerland’s Kopter Group from Lynwood AG for $185 million, plus additional payments linked to targets, the company said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TIM)

Italy’s biggest phone group holds a board meeting on Wednesday, which is expected to hold a preliminary discussion on full-year results and plans for 2020 by Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi.

(*) UNICREDIT, GENERALI

Italy’s Parliament, through its security committee COPASIR, will launch an investigation into foreign managers and board members in companies in sectors that are considered nationally strategic, such as telecoms and banks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The investigation could look into the two French Chief Executives of the biggest Italian bank and Italy’s top insurer, the report added.

DE LONGHI

The company posted a preliminary 2.4% year-on-year increase in fourth quarter revenue and said it forecast a “mid single-digit” growth for 2020 revenues.

(*) CERVED

Europe’s biggest debt recovery firm Intrum and Credito Fondiario, an Italian bank and bad loan specialist controlled by U.S. fund Elliott, are expected to make binding offers for Cerved’s bad loan business by Feb. 5, MF reported. The board of the Italian financial group could take a decision on Feb. 12, the daily added.

(*) ITALIA INDEPENDENT

The luxury eyewear brand said on Wednesday it had signed a 5-year licensing agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand to create collections under the CR7 brand.

SAFILO

Board meeting on Q4 and FY preliminary results (sales).

DIARY

Rome, International Monetary Fund presents “Annual Review of the Italian Economy” (0700 GMT).

Rome, Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati meets Austria’s President of Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka (1000 GMT); followed by news conference (1115 GMT).

Rome, ENEA Chairman Federico Testa and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi sign strategic agreement for sustainable energy, with Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli (1000 GMT).

Milan, Reuters Breakingviews holds Predictions Milan 2020 “Rebuilding Italy, Rebuilding Europe: A Breakingviews debate” with Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Alessandra Perrazzelli, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna (1700 GMT), Algebris CEO Davide Serra, BlackRock Managing Director Giovanni Sandri,

Rome, Poste Italiane holds conference on “Business and Human Rights: the role of companies for sustainable development” with CEO Matteo Del Fante (1400 GMT).

Milan, Nestle Italian unit newly-appointed Chairman and CEO Marco Travaglia holds news conference to present research on the socio-economic impact of the company in Italy and new targets (1030 GMT).

