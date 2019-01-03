Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Caprile, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio meets provincial authorities and mayors of the province of Belluno (1515 GMT); followed by news conference.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 45.525 billion euros in 2018, about 6.6 billion euros narrower than the 2017 shortfall, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria are following developments at Banca Carige “personally”, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Wednesday.

Italy market regulator Consob prolongs its suspension of Banca Carige shares.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales rose 1.96 percent in December but fell 3.11 percent in 2018.

