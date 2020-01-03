Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Italy’s state sector budget posted a surplus of 9.7 billion euros in December 2019, down some 2.8 billion euros from the same month a year earlier, the Treasury said on Thursday. The state sector borrowing requirement for the whole of 2019 eased to 41.8 billion euros from 45.2 billion.

ECONOMY

Sales of new cars in Italy rose 12.5% in December from a year earlier, contributing to a modest 0.3% rise for 2019 as a whole, transport ministry data showed on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Sales of new FCA cars in Italy slid 2.26% last month from a year earlier, bringing the drop in the full year to 9.6% compared to 2018. (*) FCA’s Chief Executive Mike Manley could leave the company ahead of a merger with French carmaker Peugeot, daily Corriere della Sera reported, citing The Daily Telegraph. The British newspaper reported on Thursday that Manley could join luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover as chief executive officer.

ATLANTIA

Doubts over Atlantia’s lucrative motorway concession intensified on Thursday, hurting the Italian infrastructure group’s shares and bonds after the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement added to signs the licence could be revoked.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated that stripping Atlantia of its motorway concession was “the next crucial passage” for the government. (*) Atlantia’s motorway concession must be revoked and the Italian government will make the decision in the coming days, Italy’s Deputy Transport Minister Giancarlo Cancelleri said in an interview on Friday.

(*) BANCO BPM, UBI BANCA

Rumours about a possible tie-up between Italy’s Banco BPM and UBI Banca are groundless, Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Friday.

(*) MEDIASET

“Tolo Tolo”, a satire film on immigration produced by Mediaset’s movie unit Medusa, could be worth 80 million euro in revenues for the Italian broadcaster, daily MF reported.

(*) MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

French conglomerate Vivendi may reinvest proceeds from the sale of a 10% stake in Universal Music Group to increase investments in Mediaset and Telecom Italia, daily MF reported, without citing sources.

JUVENTUS

The Serie A soccer club said on Thursday it had completed a 300 million euro new share issue after selling all the unexercised rights. (*) Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski completed his transfer from Atalanta to Juventus in a 35 million euros ($39 million) deal, the Serie A champions said on Thursday.

