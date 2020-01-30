Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Restructuring small banks which, despite their size, often play a fundamental role in their local areas is vital for the Italian economy, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases December fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.35% BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2025; 2.75-3.25 billion euros 1,35% BTP bonds due April 1, 2030; 2.25-2.75 billion euros new CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group must do more than offered so far to keep its valuable motorway licence after the 2018 Genoa bridge disaster and faces heavy compensation payouts, a government source said on Wednesday.

BANCO BPM

Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday that the Italian bank had already “played its part” in M&A and that its new business plan would be a stand-alone one.

Castagna added that his bank would rather buy an insurance or an asset manager “if it had the money”, as putting two lenders together was difficult in the current environment.

BANKS

Stripping government bonds of their risk-free status when they exceed certain thresholds on banks’ balance sheets should not be “a taboo” because the Greek crisis has shown government debt carries risks, Alberto Nagel, the chief executive of investment bank Mediobanca, said on Wednesday.

Second-tier banks in Italy, Spain and possibly Germany are likely to consider mergers this year in a bid to boost returns which are insufficient to cover their cost of equity, Nagel said.

ENI

A witness in a graft case involving oil contracts in Nigeria refused to confirm a key statement during a court hearing on Wednesday, offering a possible boost to Italian oil major Eni, which is fighting allegations of bribery.

LEONARDO

Japan’s Suzuyo bought a full flight simulator for the AW139 helicopter, to be built by the Italian defense group and Canada’s Cae, Leonardo said on Wednesday.

Leonardo obtained a loan of up to 100 million euros from state lender CDP to fund investment in research, development and innovation, it said on Wednesday.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker said on Wednesday its net sales fell by a preliminary 4.3% year on year at constant exchange rates in the fourth-quarter. Safilo confirmed its target for a 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin of continuing operations at 5.5%.

ITALIA INDIPENDENT

Milan stock exchange said it banned orders without a price limit on the ordinary shares of luxury eyewear group, starting from Thursday trading session until further notice.

TOD’S

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (sales).

DIARY

Rome, “Alleanza Cooperative Italiane” holds annual meeting with trade union general secretaries Maurizio Landini for CGIL, Annamaria Furlan for CISL, Carmelo Barbagallo for UIL, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli, Industry Deputy Minister Stefano Buffagni (0930 GMT).

Rome, Eurispes holds news conference to present 32nd report “Italy in 2020” (1000 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speaks before COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for State Security (1130 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs and Defence committees on the outcomes of the Berlin conference (1200 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before the Supervisory Parliamentary Committee on tax registry (1300 GMT).

Rome, European Commission Deputy Chairman Valdis Dombrovskis meets Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (1315 GMT); speaks before Chamber of Deputies and Senate Budget, Finance, EU Policies committees (1330 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Marina Sereni delivers closing address at a conference by ISPI (1600 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova on government’s agenda (1730 GMT).

Milan, J.P. Morgan Asset Management holds “Fixed Income Day” (0930 GMT).

Milan, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Dario Scannapieco holds news conference on “The EIB Group in Italy in 2019: results and prospects” (1030 GMT).

