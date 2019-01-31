Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 31

MILANO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT); preliminary Q4 GDP data (1000 GMT); Q4 wage inflation data (1100 GMT).

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the economy probably contracted at the end of last year for the second straight quarter, due mainly to external factors, pointing to a possible “technical recession” for the country.

Reuters releases January asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

UNICREDIT

A major shareholder of UniCredit rowed back on comments by its chairman that the CEO Italy’s biggest bank by assets was looking at international mergers.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bailed-out lender has picked an adviser for the sale of 500 million euros in properties agreed with EU authorities under its restructuring plan to 2021, a source familiar with the matter said.

BANKS

Unlisted Italian mutual bank Popolare di Bari said on Wednesday it planned to boost its capital ratios by mid-2019.

ATLANTIA

Autostrade per l’Italia named Giulinao Mari as new chariman and Roberto Tomasi as new CEO. Both were candidates proposed by the motorway operator parent company Atlantia.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear-maker said cumulated adjusted operating income was 5.7 billion euros in 2015-2018, based on management’s estimate for last year. Cumulated revenues over the same period were 36 billion euros, Luxottica added.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear-maker missed its full-year sales target for 2018 despite an upturn in fourth quarter revenues but sees core profit at the higher end of its range.

FERRARI NV

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

EMAK

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

TPS

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Naples, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico attends conference on “Nature and wellness in the contemporary public spaces project” (1000 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee meets on urgent measures for supporting Banca Carige.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Labor Committee meets on changes to the legislative decree on INPS and INAIL institutes (0830 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gives speech at Cattolica University inauguration ceremony of the new academic year (1000 GMT).

