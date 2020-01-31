Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy, the first two in the country since the emergency exploded.

Conte said the government had decided to close air traffic to and from China and called a cabinet meeting on Friday to decide further measures.

ECONOMY

ISTAT preliminary Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT) and Q4 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

(*) ENI

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that Mellitah Oil and Gas, its joint venture with Italy’s Eni, was losing 155,000 barrels per day of oil due to a blockade of most of Libya’s oil ports and fields.

Abdulhadi Lahweej, the foreign minister of Libya’s eastern government of Khalifa Haftar, told Il Corriere della Sera that he did not think that Eni’s Mellitah terminal could be blocked. “We do not want to hit Italian energy resources... we appreciate Eni’s work”, He said.

TOD’S

The Italian luxury shoemaker beat analysts’ expectations for 2019 revenues on Thursday after sales picked up in the fourth quarter, and said its strategy to lure younger consumers was starting to show results.

LEONARDO

The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Thursday it expected full-year orders and revenue to exceed its 2019 guidance thanks to a strong performance of its main businesses in the final part of the year.

CERVED

The company said on Thursday it had become the sole shareholder of Quaestio Cerved Credit Management after it had bought a 50.1% stake in the group for 43.25 million euros.

CREVAL

The bank said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its pledge loans business unit to the Wien-based group Dorotheum, posting a capital gain of 33 million euros

(*) CREVAL, BANCA IFIS, ILLIMITY

Italian mid-sized bank Creval has received expressions of interest for a 250 million euros portfolio of non performing loans, with Illimity and Banca Ifis among the bidders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The newspaper added that Creval aims to dismiss soared loans for a total of 800 million euros in 2020 and this would be the first tranche.

(*) AUTOGRILL

HMSHost, the US unit of the Italian caterer, is renegotiating its exclusive commercial partnership with Starbucks to allow other players in, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) TELECOMS

Italy has no plan to stop Chinese telecom firms, including Huawei, playing a role in the development of the country’s future 5G network, a junior government minister told Reuters on Thursday.

BANCA CARIGE

Shareholders of the Italian troubled lender meet on Friday to appoint a new board.

(*) ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group and its motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia said on Thursday they will release their 2019 results on March 23.

Italy’s deputy transport minister Giancarlo Cancelleri told Il Corriere della Sera that revoking Atlantia’s motorway concession is the only option and that the 5-Star Movement is working on a plan to deal with the post-revocation scenario.

Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte has become more reluctant on the revocation of Atlantia’s motorway concession due to the risk of high compensation costs, La Repubblica and Il Messaggero reported.

(*) HERA, ASCOPIAVE

The Italian regional utility bought a 2.5% stake in Ascopiave from Amber.

TISCALI

The Italian telecoms provider said on Thursday the board and the bondholders meeting had decided to postpone the payment of a convertible bond, which would expire on Friday, to June 30.

DIARY

Rome, OECD presents report ‘Capital Market Review of Italy 2020’ “Creating growth opportunities for Italian companies and savers” with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria, European Commission Deputy Chairman Valdis Dombrovskis, Italian Treasury Department Director General Alessandro Rivera (0930 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends inauguration ceremony of the Supreme Court judicial year (1000 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (1500 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends farming association Confagricoltura event (1330 GMT).

Milan, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends conference (1400 GMT).

Turin, FCA EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier meets Piedmont region Governor Alberto Cirio (1400 GMT).

