Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit releases December service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Most major automakers on Wednesday reported lower December U.S. sales as they look ahead to weaker sales in 2018 that will test pricing discipline in an industry where consumer discounts are already at elevated levels.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo asked state-backed senior bondholders of former Veneto banks to submit offers for the sale of their notes to Intesa.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s state-owned SGA had bought 5.4 pct of Carige after the lender’s cash call.

FRENDY ENERGY, EDISON

At the end of the reopened offer by Edison on Frendy Energy, Edison had 72.768 percent of the developer and operator of small hydroelectric plants.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................