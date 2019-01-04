Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases December service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases December flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

The Malacalza family, the troubled bank’s main shareholder, said on Thursday they still favoured racapitalisation after the ECB stepped in, but said they were seeking more information from the administrators. The Malacalzas added they could consider other measures in future but did not elaborate.

Italian government is monitoring Carige situation “carefully”, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday. Asked whether Rome plans to intervene to help the lender, Di Maio said the government was confident about the situation, adding “for now we are monitoring it carefully ... I won’t say more”.

JUVENTUS

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini condemned as “disgusting” restrictions imposed on women hoping to see the final of the Italian Supercoppa, which is being played In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 16 between Juventus and AC Milan.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................