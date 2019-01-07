Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, committees of Chamber of Deputies and Senate reconvene.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q3 Deficit/GDP ratio (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 10.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Releases preliminary FY revenues.

SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (SCM) SIM

Starts capital increase; ends on Jan. 24.

ENEL

The power utility has started construction of the around 450 MW High Lonesome wind farm in the U.S. state of Texas, it said on Friday. Investment in the wind farm amounts to around $600 million and is part of investments outlined in Enel’s 2019-2021 strategic plan.

DIARY

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti convene meeting on violence in stadiums (1500 GMT).

