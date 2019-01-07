Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Rome, committees of Chamber of Deputies and Senate reconvene.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q3 Deficit/GDP ratio (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 10.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE (*) A share issue might not be necessary if the Italian troubled bank quickly finds a partner for a merger or if it manages to reshuffle its structure in a more efficient way, one of the lender’s special administrators told La Repubblica on Monday.

The special administrators of the Italian troubled bank will meet the heads of the country’s deposit guarantee fund (FITD) probably on Wednesday, daily Il Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday. They are expected to discuss a possible review of the conditions of the 320 million euro Carige’s bond subscribed by FITD last year. The report added that Carige’s adviser UBS would need at least six month to look for a partner for a merger.

European Central Bank has suggested Carige in the past to consider a merger with another bank, ECB Senior Supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Saturday in an interview to daily Il Sole 24 Ore. He added the lender’s special administrators have got all the necessary powers to face the present delicate situation.

Trading in Carige’s shares in suspended.

(*) FCA

Car production in Italy at the country’s biggest manufactures fell by 6.8 percent in 2018, below one million units, according to FIM-CISL union estimates, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

ENEL

The power utility has started construction of the around 450 MW High Lonesome wind farm in the U.S. state of Texas, it said on Friday. Investment in the wind farm amounts to around $600 million and is part of investments outlined in Enel’s 2019-2021 strategic plan.

(*) TIM, ILIAD

Head of Iliad Italia tells La Repubblica newspaper that investments of the mobile operator in the country will amount to 1 bln euros for the network and 1.2 bln for 5G. He adds they can not yet give figures on subscribers at year-end but confirms growth is positive and will decide in the future on whether or not to make an offer on landlines.

(*) BANCA IFIS

Payout policy at bad loan specialist Banca IFIS will be unchanged, Chief Executive Giovanni Bossi said on Monday in an interview to La Stampa.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Releases preliminary FY revenues.

SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (SCM) SIM

Starts capital increase; ends on Jan. 24.

DIARY

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti convene meeting on violence in stadiums (1500 GMT).

