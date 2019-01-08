Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases December data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 11.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian government approved a decree aimed at shoring up troubled lender Banca Carige, offering it access to a series of state-support options including recapitalisation.

Special commissioners expected to meet trade unions (1030 GMT).

FERRARI

Ferrari appointed Mattia Binotto as their fourth Formula One principal in less than five years on Monday, with previous incumbent Maurizio Arrivabene paying the price for their continuing lack of titles.

BRUNO CUCINELLI

Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli 2018 Revenues stood at 553.0 million euros.

BRIOSCHI

Brioschi signed a Prelim. Agreement to sell properties and activities in Shopping Mall in Latina.

