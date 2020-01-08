Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company cut its stake in UniCredit to 2.02% as of December 20, according to filings from Italy’s market watchdog Consob.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCO BPM

Representatives of the two banks and of state lender CDP will join a meeting at Italy’s Finance Ministry on Friday to discuss the future of ailing steelmaker Ilva, daily Il Messaggero said. The report said the two banks and CDP could invest in Ilva, along with ArcelorMittal and state agency Invitalia.

(*) ATLANTIA

Rome asked Atlantia’s toll-road unit Autostrade per l’Italia to cut current tariffs by 5% and to increase them by only an annual 2% in coming years, including inflation, as part of talks for a review of the group’s motorway concession, daily MF said. The report added that the revocation of the concession, however, is still on the table.

The board of Autostrade per l’Italia will meet “around” January 16 to discuss a new business plan, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding it would include additional investments on maintenance and for the quality of services.

MEDIASET

Vivendi and Simon Fiduciaria, the trust which holds most of the French media giant’s stake in Mediaset, have registered their respective 9.6% and 19.2% stakes in the Italian broadcaster to be able to vote at a key shareholder meeting on Friday over governance tweaks to a pan-European TV plan, a source said. Mediaset has called a board meeting before the meeting the source said.

(*) CERVED

Credito Fondiario, a unit of U.S. fund Eliott, is willing to make a non-cash offer for a merger with Cerved’s debt management unit, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.

JUVENTUS, AS ROMA, LAZIO

Italy’s competition watchdog has opened probes into nine soccer clubs in the country’s top Serie A division, including champions Juventus, over alleged unfair ticket conditions.

(*) COVIVIO

The real estate group said on Wednesday it had signed agreements for the disposal of six office buildings and three shopping malls in Italy, for a total amount of 162 million euros.

DIARY

Rome, representatives of trade unions (1300 GMT), cooperative credit bank association Federcasse (1345 GMT), Invitalia (1430 GMT), Mediocredito centrale-Banca del Mezzogiorno (1515 GMT), Inter-banking fund FITD (1600 GMT) due to speak on law decree to rescue bank Banca Popolare di Bari before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee.

Rome, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on Alitalia rescue law decree examination (1000 GMT).

Milan, Banca Mediolanum holds news conference with Chairman Ennio Doris and CEO Massimo Doris (1000 GMT).

