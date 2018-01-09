Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, ceremony to celebrate the 70 year anniversary of the Italian Constitution, with Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November unemployment data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Moody’s changed its outlook to positive from stable. The positive outlook indicates the rating agency’s increased confidence the bank will ultimately reach its 2019 targets, which will establish a more solid solvency profile.

ATLANTIA

Spain’s market regulator on Monday stood by its 2017 authorisation of a 15.6 billion euro bid by Italy’s Atlantia for Spanish rival Abertis, quashing a Spanish government request to revoke the approval.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler shares hit a record high on Monday on growing expectations that the carmaker’s coveted Jeep brand will unlock even greater value this year.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Brunello Cucinelli sees double-digit growth in revenues and profits in 2018.

IREN

Iren said 62,305,465 preferred shares had been converted into Iren ordinary shares at par. All the utility shares are now ordinary shares.

