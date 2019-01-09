Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Chamber of Deputies and Senate reconvenes.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November unemployment data (0900 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian government’s intervention to support troubled lender Carige is a temporary measure, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday, adding he expected the bank to recover and seek a merger with a rival.

Special commissioners Pietro Modiano and Fabio Innocenzi and Liguria Region Giovanni Toti hold news conference to present partnership with particular reference to the ‘Treasury Service’ in Genova (1100 GMT).

FINCANTIERI

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that Germany and France behaved badly over EU’s intervention on Fincantieri shipbuilding merger.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday he was surprised by the European Commission’s decision to open an investigation into Fincantieri’s planned acquisition of French counterpart Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The European Antitrust authority said in a statement that France and Germany had asked it to investigate the tie-up between the two shipbuilders to see whether the transaction could significantly harm competition.

ENEL, ACEA

Italian Antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had imposed fines worth around 93 million euros and 16 million euros respectively on Enel and Acea for abusive and exclusionary conducts against competitors.

In a statement on Tuesday, Enel said it would challenge the Antitrust decision in court, adding it believed to have always acted correctly.

Acea said it had acted correctly, adding it would consider moves to protect itself.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler said on Tuesday it had appointed Carl Smiley as Chief Purchasing & Supply Chain Officer.

Sales and production of Brazilian automobiles grew last year, cementing the industry’s recovery from a deep recession despite the sector’s sluggish performance in the final months of 2018, the national automakers’ association said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Tim said on Tuesday it had issued a 1.25 billion euro fixed-rate bond that was offered to institutional investors, financing itself at 4.125 percent, below its average cost of debt.

ATLANTIA

French motorway operator Sanef said on Tuesday it was working on proposals to cushion the impact on drivers of a planned hike in toll charges, following a government request as nationwide protests over high living costs continue.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Aeroporto di Bologna said on Tuesday passengers in December rose 7.8 percent year-on-year.

EDILIZIACROBATICA

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1030 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgietti attends news conference to present events planned for the ‘2019 Day of Memory’ (1000 GMT).

