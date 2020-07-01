Italy - Factors to watch on July 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy will raise its 2020 budget deficit to around 11.6% of gross domestic product from the current 10.4% goal, a senior government official told Reuters, as Rome readies new measures to soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis. A new spending package of 20 billion euros will be approved in July, the source said.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases June manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, BANCO BPM

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is exploring merger options, including with Banco BPM, while Italy’s Treasury Ministry has drafted a decree to sell its controlling stake in the bailed-out bank, two sources told Reuters.

JUVENTUS, LAZIO, AS ROMA

Italy’s top-flight soccer clubs have mandated Serie A to weigh private equity bids for its broadcast rights business as they look at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the new coronavirus crisis, two sources close to the matter said.

LAZIO

Serie A’s leading scorer Ciro Immobile was on target again as Lazio came from behind for the second match in a row to beat Torino 2-1 on Tuesday and keep up the pressure on leaders Juventus.

GUALA CLOSURES

Special Packaging Solutions Investments Srl ends partial voluntary takeover offer on Guala Closures ordinary shares.

BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

The ailing bank said on Tuesday it would go ahead with its plan to convert its savings shares into ordinary shares and for a reverse split of ordinary and savings shares, although its saving shareholders had voted against the proposal.

DIARY

FIS-Ski International Federation due to decide on postponement of Ski Alpine World Championship 2021 to 2022.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies holds question time with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1300 GMT).

Rome, the transport commission holds hearing with German Efromovich, owner of Synergy Group, about the company’s expression of interest for Alitalia (1230 GMT).

Rome, the commission for EU politics holds hearings as part of the joint examination of the Commission’s work programme for 2020 and the report on Italy’s participation in the European Union. To appear Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (1200 GMT) and market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona (1300 GMT).

Turin, Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann attends Save the Children and Fondazione Agnelli charity event (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................