Italy - Factors to watch on July 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industrial output (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

GENERALI

Italy’s top insurer has entered exclusive negotiations to buy Portuguese insurer Tranquilidade in a deal to boost its presence in Portugal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UBI BANCA

Patto dei Mille, a group of 94 investors in Italy’s fifth-largest bank, said on Tuesday it had raised its stake in UBI to 7.71% from 6.94% previously.

ITALIAONLINE

The Italian Internet company said on Tuesday it expected group revenue in 2022 to be broadly in line with 2018 under a new business plan, while the normalised EBITDA margin was expected to improve to 17%-20%.

ZUCCHI

The company said on Tuesday it will launch an offer for its oustanding saving shares at the price of 0,27 euros each share.

UNIEURO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

