Italy - Factors to watch on July 11

POLITICS

BlackRock’s Global Chief Investment Strategist Richard Turnill said on Tuesday the populist Italian government and recent tensions over immigration policies raised the risk of European fragmentation, but he said he expected the euro zone to muddle through this year.

Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede speaks before the Senate Justice Committee (0700 GMT) and before the Chamber of Deputies Justice Committee (1200 GMT).

Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before the Senate Industry Committee (0900 GMT).

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico meets Facebook EMEA Deputy Chairman for Public Policy Marcus Reinisch (1600 GMT).

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini meets Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ahead of EU Interior ministers meeting to be hold in Innsbruck.

Environment, Territory and Sea Minister Sergio Costa speaks before Senate Environment Committee (1200 GMT).

ECONOMY

BlackRock presents “Mid Year Market Outlook 2018” in Milan (0830 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ENI

The Italian oil major has pulled out of a race to buy Terra Firma’s solar power assets in Italy, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

JUVENTUS FC

Five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Italian champions Juventus from Real Madrid, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Juventus are paying Real Madrid 100 million euros for Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian soccer club said on Tuesday.

Italia Independent

The group said that a total of 945,125 ordinary shares were subscribed at 4 euros per share during an offer period.

ASKOLL EVA

Debuts on AIM segment.

BF

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

EXPERT SYSTEM

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0730 GMT).

