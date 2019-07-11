Italy - Factors to watch on July 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will launch its first Panda bond in the next few days, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told an Italy-China financial forum on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros 1.0% BTP bonds due July 15, 2022 and 2.0-2.5 billion euros 2.10% BTP bonds due July 15, 2026. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting, expected to discuss Alitalia rescue bid.

Italy is determined to close a deal to save its ailing flag carrier Alitalia on Monday, with infrastructure group Atlantia seen as a possible investor, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Moody’s changed outlook on the Italian phone group to ‘negative’ and affirmed ‘BA1’ ratings.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The merger proposal made by Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to Renault in May was an “act of courage” but the Italian-American carmaker felt the conditions were not right to go ahead, FCA Chairman John Elkann told La Stampa newspaper.

EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier attends event at Mirafiori plant during which the first robot will be installed on the new production line for the new electric Fiat 500 car (0830 GMT).

MEDIASET

French media group Vivendi, an investor in Mediaset, criticised on Wednesday a plan by Italy’s top commercial broadcaster to set up a Dutch holding company to pursue a pan-European growth project.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian engineering and construction company Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on H1 results (preliminary net revenues).

FERRARI

Repurchase offer on bonds due in 2021 and 2023 ends (1500 GMT)

INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY 3

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0815 GMT).

SESA

Board meeting on FY results.

