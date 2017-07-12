Italy - Factors to watch on July 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Banking association ABI holds general assembly with President Antonio Patuelli, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

(*) European Central Bank Supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told Corriere della Sera he felt European institutions had become more open towards the idea that members states had to somehow get involved in solving the problem of bad bank loans.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.75 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo on Tuesday sought to quash speculation he might soon leave the phone group due to disagreements with top shareholder Vivendi as sources said tensions remained.

(*) Vivendi’s top executives will be called in by Italian market regulator Consob, Il Messaggero reported, adding a possible appointment of Vivendi Chief Convergence Officer Amos Genish as Telecom Italia new CEO in tandem with Deputy Chairman Giuseppe Recchi would strengthen Vivendi’s de facto control over Telecom.

UNICREDIT

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told Corriere della Sera on Wednesday that the bank would complete a planned 17.7 billion euro bad loan sale to Fortress and PIMCO in the coming weeks.

KOC Holding and UniCredit are jointly considering a $1 billion capital increase at Yapi Kredi, the Turkish bank in which they each hold a 41 percent stake, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. UniCredit declined to comment.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank aims to offload a further 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 bln) in bad loans this year as the Italian bank’s newly appointed boss works to comply with regulatory demands to shed soured debts.

MEDIASET

In the next 10 days, Vivendi will present to Italy’s telecommunications authority another plan aimed at meeting the regulator’s request that the French group’s Mediaset stake be capped at 10 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Vivendi’s laywers are working closely with the telecoms watchdog to agree a new proposal to be submitted by July 27, the paper said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Chairman Alessandro Falciai told Il Sole 24 Ore he would be ready to step down once the state became the top shareholder in the bank if the government wished him to, adding he thought also the rest of the board shared his view.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The regional bank said on Tuesday it had approved a merger by incorporation of recently acquired Nuova CARIFE into BPER Banca.

PIQUADRO

The leather goods maker said on Wednesday its sales rose 37 percent from a year earlier in the three months through June to 19 million euros partly thanks to the acquisition of rival brand The Bridge.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Broadcaster La7 holds news conference to present “2017/2018 Broadcast Programming” with La7 and Cairo Communication Chairman Urbano Cairo (0900 GMT).

DOBANK IPO-DOBA.MI

IPO ends (started on June 30).

