Italy - Factors to watch on July 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before the Chamber of Deputies Industry and Labour committees (1230 GMT).

Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro speaks before the Senate and Chamber of Deputies Constitutional Affairs committees (1200 GMT).

Conference on “Active Ownership” with Economy Deputy Minister Laura Castelli in Rome (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva attends presentation of ICE report on “Italy in the International Economy” ; Industry Ministry Undersecretary Michele Geraci delivers closing address in Milan (0830 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros of 0.05 percent BTP bonds due April 15, 2021; of 1.45 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2025; 0.75-1.25 billion euros of 2.45 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2033; 0.75-1.25 billion euros of 2.95 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2038. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

BANKING SECTOR

European Central Bank supervisors will give euro zone banks extra time to set cash aside against their bad loans if their pile of soured debt is particularly high, the ECB said on Wednesday. (*) The first green light for the creation of a group of cooperative banks, led by Raiffeisen, is expected by the end of this week or next week at the latest, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding that cooperative banks are hoping in a 6 month extension of a law which would allow reform in their sector.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The top shareholder of Banca Carige said on Thursday he planned to resign from the lender’s board on Wednesday, though he remained committed to the bank.

(*) BPER, POPOLARE SONDRIO

The two lenders are set to make a joint bid to buy 40 percent of Arca Holding from Veneto-based cooperative banks, MF reported.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said that total net inflows in June were at about 241 million euros.

FIAT CHRYSLER, JUVENTUS

A small union has called a strike at Fiat Chrysler’s Melfi plant in Italy to protest against the huge sums of money spent by Italy’s Juventus soccer club to sign up Cristiano Ronaldo.

BANCO DESIO

The bank said on Wednesday it had completed the securitisation of a portfolio of soured debt allowing it to deconsolidate loans worth 1 billion euros.

(*) BANCO BPM

The lender has received at least seven offers for its debt collection business and its remaining bad loans, including a bid from CRC and servicer Fire, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) SS LAZIO

The club said on Wednesday that it signed a five year contract for the acquisition of rights to player Francesco Acerbi from Sassuolo Calcio.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on preliminary H1 results (revenues).

GO INTERNET

The Italian group said on Wednesday it and Linkem received clearance for frequency sharing agreement from the industry ministry.

B&C SPEAKERS

The group said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary ‘Patent Box’ agreement.

RISANAMENTO

The real estate group said it had reached an agreement with creditor banks for a debt standstill until Marc 31, 2023.

MONNALISA

Italian online retailer and manufacturer of children clothing, debuts on AIM segment and holds listing ceremony at 0630 GMT.

EXPRIVIA

Exprivia Chairman and CEO Domenico Favuzzi and Italtel CEO Stefano Pileri present the combined group’s 2018-2023 industrial plan in Milan (0830 GMT).

SESA

Board meeting on FY results.

UNIEURO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

