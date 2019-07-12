Italy - Factors to watch on July 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rating agency DBRS reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Bank of Italy releases Economic Bulletin.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group said it would look into the possibility of buying a stake in ailing national airline Alitalia, but it looks unlikely that it will be ready by the government’s deadline of Monday.

Rating agency S&P put Atlantia and its subsidiaries Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi) and Aeroporti di Roma on CreditWatch Negative citing “heightened downside risk” from aspi motorway concession, Atlantia said on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian-American car maker plans to spend 700 million euros ($788 million) to take the Fiat 500 electric as the carmaker moves on from its failed $35 billion bid to merge with France’s Renault a pioneer in electric vehicles.

Ford Motor and Volkswagen said on Thursday they are expanding their global alliance announced in January with deals expected to involve collaboration on electric and autonomous vehicles.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian luxury group’s sales grew by 8.1% to 291.4 million euros in the first half of 2019.

BIALETTI

The company said on Thursday its board set the price for a capital increase up to 6.5 million euros at 0.1386 euro per share.

DIARY

Milan, Italian banking association ABI holds annual assembly with President Antonio Patuelli, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0900 GMT).

Trieste, news conference to present new 2020-2023 business plan of Trieste airport’s operator following F2i investment with F2i CEO Renato Ravanelli, Trieste Airport Chairman Antonio Marano and Director General Marco Consalvo (1030 GMT).

Rome, Lazio Region’s administrative court expected to rule over competition authority’s decision to limit SKY’s decision power following purchase of Mediaset’s RAI 2 pay-TV client services platform.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................