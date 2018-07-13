Italy - Factors to watch on July 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Dozens of migrants rescued at sea and brought to an Italian port on Thursday cannot disembark, the country’s far-right interior minister said, reversing a decision by a fellow minister and opening a rift within the government.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli meets European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc in Rome.

Italy’s farmers’ association Coldiretti holds national assembly, President Roberto Moncalvo presents annual report in Rome; Deputy Prime Minister and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Agriculture and Tourism Minister Gian Marco Centinaio attend (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

The chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said on Thursday that Italy’s new finance minister offered reassurances on Rome’s commitment to respect European Union fiscal rules.

Ratings agency DBRS reviews Italy’s sovereign debt rating.

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The fashion group said on Thursday net revenue was up 9 percent at current exchange rates in the first half of this year.

FINCANTIERI

The ship builder said on Thursday that Norwegian Cruise Line had confirmed orders for two additional “Leonardo”-class ships.

SAIPEM

Dario Scannapieco, a senior official at the European Investment Bank, is favourite to be named chief executive at state-backed investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), three sources said on Thursday.

The cash-rich fund holds stakes in a wide range of companies including phone group Telecom Italia, oil and gas major Eni, oil servicing group Saipem and national post office Poste Italiane.

NICE

The group said on Thursday it acquired Fibaro, which operates in the ‘smart-home’ sector.

PORTOBELLO

Retail and advertising services company, debuts on AIM segment.

K.R.ENERGY

Ends capital increase.

CAD IT

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0730 GMT).

