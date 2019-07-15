Italy - Factors to watch on July 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy’s League leader Matteo Salvini is facing increasing pressure within its party to break an alliance with ruling coalition partner 5-Star Movement, daily Il Messaggero reported on Saturday, adding Salvini thought he had time until end-July to topple the government and to have new elections in September.

A group of 5-Star Movement prominent members backed by founder Beppe Grillo is targeting new elections next spring and aims to downsize power of party’s leader Luigi Di Maio, La Repubblica daily said on Saturday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Italy’s business outlook improved more sharply than that of any other country in the four months to June, according to a global survey released on Monday which offers signs of hope for the country’s struggling economy.

DEBT

DBRS confirmed on Friday Italy’s sovereign rating at BBB(High), with a stable trend.

Italian politicians from left and right said on Friday the Bank of Italy’s Deputy Governor Fabio Panetta was a strong candidate for the board of the European Central Bank early next year.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT (*) The Italian lender has not dropped yet a plan for a merger with Germany’s Commerzbank, Corriere della Sera L’Economia reported on Monday.

ATLANTIA, ALITALIA (unlisted)

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia and three other potential investors have submitted expressions of interest to join a consortium for the rescue of ailing Italian airline Alitalia, Italian Industry minister said on Sunday.

Binding offers and an industrial plan for Alitalia are expected to be finalised in no fewer than 15 days, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

An Italian law that forced French media group Vivendi to forfeit most of its voting rights in Italian broadcaster Mediaset may not comply with European rules, according to European Commission legal advice seen by Reuters.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

A potential merger of broadband network assets of Open Fiber and Telecom Italia is a deal to pursue if it helps to speed up optic-fiber roll-out and innovation, Open Fiber Chief Executive Elisabetta Ripa said in an interview with daily Il Messaggero on Sunday. Ripa said it’s in Italy’s interest to have a wholesale-only single fiber network, available on equal term to all competitors.

CARIGE (unlisted) - Voluntary arm of Italy’s interbank deposit protection fund (FITD) is expected to approve the conversion into shares of 320 million euros of Carige bonds it holds at a meeting on Monday.

The ailing lender on Sunday denied a report on La Repubblica Affari e Finanza, which said the bank might be forced to pay up to 239 million euros in penalties following contracts it signed with some financial groups. Carige added that an increase in its capital needs compared to estimates at end-2018 and beginning of 2019 was mainly due to setting tougher targets on impaired loans and capital ratios.

POSTE ITALIANE

Former postal monopolist aims to become Italy’s largest player on parcel delivery for e-commerce by 2022, thanks to a deal signed with online giant Amazon last year, Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante told La Repubblica in an interview published on Sunday. Del Fante said Poste had a target to increase its market share in this business to 40% in four years form current 33%, adding the company was also looking at the food delivery segment.

FINECOBANK, MEDIOBANCA, BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Mediobanca and Mediolanum might be interested in buying shares in FinecoBank, after UniCredit sold its remaining stake and U.S. fund BalckRock became the Italian online broker’s biggest shareholder with a 10% stake, Milano Finanza said on Saturday.

SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

A state-backed plan to revive Italy’s sickly construction industry through a series of mergers could take a step forward on Monday when its biggest builder Salini Impregilo expects to approve a takeover bid for its nearest rival.

JUVENTUS (*) Dutch defender Matthjis De Ligt is set to sign a five-year deal with the Turin-based club, which will pay 70 million euros to secure the Ajax 19-year-old player, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Sunday.

Juventus reached an agreement with Genoa for the definitive acquisition of the player Cristian Gabriel Romero for 26 million euros in three year, Juventus said on Friday.

RECORDATI

The drugmaker said on Friday it signed an agreement with Novartis for the acquisition of worldwide rights to Signifor and Signifor LAR for the treatment of Cushing’s disease and acromegaly.

HEALTH ITALIA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.025 euro per share and assignment of one ordinary share every 100 owned.

LU-VE

Board meeting on Q4 results.

DIARY

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attend presentation of a new company accredited by the ECB for the production of banknotes (0900 GMT).

Milan, FITD-Interbank Deposit Protection Fund holds meeting.

Milan, Huawei Italian unit holds news conference to present strategies in Italy with Italian unit CEO Thomas Miao (0900 GMT).

