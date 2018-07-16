Italy - Factors to watch on July 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Ratings agency DBRS confrimed Italy at ‘BBB (HIGH)’ with a stable trend.

MEDIASET

Private broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI said on Sunday it had reached a deal with British media group Perform to offer its pay-TV subscribers Italy’s Serie A soccer matches.

The audience of the private broadcaster has increased by 650.000 viewers in a normal day and by 3.2 million spectators in the prime time during the world soccer championship, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing calculations based on Auditel data.

CARIGE

Banca Carige investor Raffaele Mincione wants to raise his stake in the Italian lender to above 9.99 percent, a source close to the matter said, in a move that could further complicate its turnaround efforts.

FINCANTIERI

At the end of July France’s Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire will travel to Rome to tell the Italian government that Paris wants to press on with the alliance between Fincantieri and Naval Group, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday. The alliance has been dubbed ‘Poseidon project’, the daily said.

PRYSMIAN

Norges Bank held a 3.5 pct stake in the cables maker as of July 11, a filing with market regulator showed on Friday.

(*) LEONARDO

Britain’s Defence Minister Gavin Williamson will unveil a model of the country’s proposed new fighter jet at the Farnborough International Airshow and earmark 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) in funding for the project, a source said on Monday. The aircraft, which will eventually replace the Typhoon fighter jet, will be developed and built by partners BAE Systems , Rolls-Royce and Leonardo, the source said.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Canadian government customs provisions are expected to soften the blow on the country’s powerful automotive industry from retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel, according to trade lawyers and industry leaders bracing for higher costs. (*) CAMPARI

Deutsche Bank has raised its target price on the stock to 7.60 euros from 6.90 euros.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

HSBC cut its target price on the stock to 20 euros from 21.50 euros, rating ‘hold’.

(*) RAI WAY

Credit Suisse cut its target price on the stock to 4.6 euros from 5.1 euros.

(*) INWIT

Credit Suisse raised its target price on the stock to 7.60 euros from 6.80 euros.

ITALIAN BANKS

The ECB Supervisory Board has given its green light to the creation of Gruppo ICCREA, a step needed to reform Italian mutual banks, several newspapers said on Saturday.

STEFANEL

The company said CEO Cristiano Portas has handed in his resignation to pursue other professional opportunities.

GENERALI

The insurer has signed an agreement for the sale of a majority of its German life insurance unit Generali Leben to private equity-backed Viridium announced earlier this month.

CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL

Trades ex-dividend.

PIERREL

Starts capital increase, ends on Aug. 3.

BREMBO

Chairman and President of Italy-China Foundation Alberto Bombassei attends annual report presentation “China, Scenarios and Outlook for Italian Companies” in Milan (1200 GMT).

M&A

Terra Firma has received four binding bids for its solar assets in Italy (RTR), Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday adding the value of the bids for the equity did not go beyond 650 million euros.

Illy group is looking for a financial partner for a new sub-holding that will group its diversified activities, excluding the coffee business, that could then be listed, Chairman Riccardo Illy told la Repubblica’s Affari&Finanza insert in an interview. He hopes to make that move by next year, the paper added.

