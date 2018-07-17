Italy - Factors to watch on July 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May sales and orders data (0800 GMT) and June final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT)

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria speaks before Finance committees on government programme (1130 GMT)

MEDIASET, EI TOWERS

Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster will launch a joint takeover bid with infrastructure fund F2i for the 60 percent of its EI Towers masts unit that it doesn’t already own, several sources said on Monday.

TERNA

The Italian power grid company said on Monday it had raised 750 million euros with the launch of its first green bond, which has a five-year maturity and drew orders worth almost six times oversubscribed.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Monday it had reached a 93.3 percent stake in Eletropaulo after acquiring a further 19.9 percent of the Brazilian group in the 30 days following the completion of the voluntary tender offer.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The Italian engineering group said a new financing contract its Tecnimont unit had signed on Monday with a pool of banks would lower the margin paid on its medium-to-long-term bank debt to 1.70 percent from 1.95 percent.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had been granted a state guarantee on a 24 billion euro ($28 bln) bad loan securitisation sale which is a key plank of its restructuring plan.

UBI BANCA

Italy’s fifth-largest bank said on Monday that Zhong Ou Asset Management, of which UBI owns 25 percent, had been picked by the financial platform of China’s Alibaba Group to manage one of four new money market funds.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group said on Monday it had signed an accord with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) to jointly invest to integrate Leonardo’s SAGE electronic warfare surveillance system onto the GA-ASI’s MQ-9B airframe.

BIOERA

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

