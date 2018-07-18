Italy - Factors to watch on July 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

A woman and a boy adrift in the Mediterranean died just hours before help reached their damaged dinghy, Spanish rescuers said on Tuesday after finding a second woman alive in the vessel, which had been carrying migrants towards Europe.

Italy’s anti-establishment coalition government is likely to delay a planned reform of the country’s mutual banks through a decree it will approve next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

RAI WAY

The state-controlled TV masts group said on Tuesday consolidation in the industry “made sense” and any merger project would have to involve the company’s assets.

RAI WAY, EI TOWERS, MEDIASET

Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, has joined forces with infrastructure fund F2i to launch a takeover bid for masts group EI Towers, in a move widely expected to spur further consolidation in the sector.

SAFILO GROUP

Debt rating agency Moody’s cut its ratings on Italy’s Safilo on Tuesday, saying there were risks that the eyewear group could fail to refinance its debt.

SAIPEM

The oil services group said on Tuesday it had renewed its debt issuance programme for one year keeping the maximum amount of 3 billion euros unchanged.

STEFANEL

The clothing retailer said on Tuesday that CEO Cristiano Portas had stepped down as announced and would take a severance pay of 170,000 euros.

ENEL

The Italian utility said on Tuesday it had appointed Maurizio Bezzeccheri as new head of South America, replacing Luca D’Agnese who would be leaving the group for personal reasons at the end of the month.

LEONARDO

Belgium is being offered a possible role in future European combat jet developments if it picks the Eurofighter Typhoon over the U.S.-built F-35, in a fierce contest to rearm the country’s air force, a senior official with Britain’s BAE Systems said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet President Donald Trump in Washington next week to explore the possibility of starting negotiations on reducing car tariffs for several key trade partners, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing two people with knowledge of the plans.

INTRED

Debuts on AIM segment.

BENI STABILI

Board meeting on H1 results.

SNAITECH

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0700 GMT).

