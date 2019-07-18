Italy - Factors to watch on July 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy’s coalition parties clashed on Wednesday over the election of Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission, in a vote that could endanger Rome’s hopes of securing a top job in the new EU executive.

TELECOMS

Italy has bowed to pressure from Chinese telecoms equipment makers Huawei Technologies and ZTE 000063.SZ and will drop emergency legislation strengthening state powers to intervene in the development of 5G services, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

The telecoms group has no plans to sell its data-centre operations, Chief Executive Officer Luigi Gubitosi said. He added that a plan to strengthen data-centres would be presented in autumn. According to a press report TIM was considering a plan to sell assets worth around 2 billion euros, including a stake in its INWIT towers unit.

CARIGE (unlisted)

Italian banks are set to fund the bulk of a 900 million euro rescue plan for troubled regional lender in a last-ditch attempt to avert liquidation, three sources close to the matter said.

SAFILO

Dutch optical retailer GrandVision NV said on Wednesday it was approached by EssilorLuxottica and HAL Holding for a possible transfer of HAL’s majority stake in the company to the French eyewear group. HAL is the top shareholder through a subsidiary of Italian eyewear maker Safilo.

EDISON, EDF

Edison completed the acquisition of parent EDF’s Italian renewable energy assets for 172.3 million euros, the Italian energy group said on Wednesday.

CIR, COFIDE

Shareholders of both holding companies meet to approve a merger plan through incorporation of Cir into Cofide.

AS ROMA

The Rome-based Serie A club said on Wednesday it had signed Italian defender Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta in a deal that could be worth up to 23 million euros.

Board meetings on H1 results: BB Biotech

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends meeting of Space Policy Interministerial Committee (1230 GMT).

Rome, Ferrovie dello Stato presents sustainability report with CEO Battisti, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli (0915 GMT)

Barzago, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attends Lega party (1830 GMT).

Milan, IR Top Consulting presents annual report on AIM Italia (0900 GMT).

